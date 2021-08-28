As services are canceled and delayed, a person is hit by a train.

After a passenger was hit by a train, no trains are running between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester.

Following reports of the terrible occurrence, emergency personnel were dispatched to a piece of track between Newton-Le-Willows and Patricroft train stations at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 27.

All trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester have been canceled as paramedics and police work on the site.

Until 9.30 p.m., trains are expected to be canceled or delayed.

The person’s condition is yet to be determined.

“The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Manchester and Liverpool Lime Street via Earlestown,” a National Rail representative stated.

As a result, all lines are shut down, and trains may be canceled or delayed.

“Disruption is predicted till 21:30,” says the statement.

While the route is closed, Ocean Travel will run rail replacement buses from Manchester Victoria to Newton-Le-Willows, Lea Green, and Liverpool Lime Street.

TransPennine Express tickets may also be used on Northern and East Midlands Railway services in both directions between Manchester Piccadilly, Manchester Oxford Road, and Liverpool Lime Street.

