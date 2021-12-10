As Roberto Firmino returns to Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk mentioned something in training.

Roberto Firmino, the Liverpool striker, returned to training on Thursday night, much to the delight of his teammates.

Since suffering a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid at the start of November, the Reds’ number nine has been out.

Firmino’s return has come at a good time for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, with fixtures coming thick and fast over the festive period.

Virgil van Dijk was definitely ecstatic to see the Brazilian attacker return to training.

The Dutchman remarked in a video on Liverpool’s website: “Bobby, Naby, and Joe are all stunning. What a sight it was.” The improvement of Gini Wijnaldum is demonstrating to Jurgen Klopp what he already understood. Liverpool should buy a’special’ midfielder to replace Kevin de Bruyne, according to Owen Hargreaves. Joe Gomez and Naby Keita had also been out with injury before making their comebacks in the Champions League on Tuesday night, when Liverpool defeated AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro.

Diogo Jota stepped in alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in Firmino’s absence, and Liverpool won six of the seven games he missed.

If he responds well to team training, Firmino might find himself on the bench for the visit of Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday.

In January, Klopp will be missing Salah and Mane due to the Africa Cup of Nations, so Firmino’s return from injury couldn’t have come at a better time.