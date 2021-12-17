As Rafa Benitez pointed out, Everton advised Vitaliy Mykolenko that a deal was ‘too early.’

Everton target Vitaliy Mykolenko is not ready to transfer to the Premier League, according to former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine manager Yozhef Sabo.

The Toffees’ left-back issue has been questioned in recent weeks, with manager Rafael Benitez opting to leave out France international Lucas Digne despite the fact that he is the club’s lone expert in the position.

Ben Godfrey has performed admirably in the role, despite the fact that it is not his natural position.

As a result, it’s no surprise that the Toffees are on the lookout for a left-back, with Kyiv’s Mykolenko a strong possibility.

The 22-year-old is a target, according to The Washington Newsday, and a transaction may be worth up to £20 million.

While Mykolenko has impressed in the Champions League for his club and in his 21 appearances for Ukraine, Sabo believes a January transfer to English football would be too soon for the defender.

He told Meta Ratings (h/t Sport Witness), “I assumed [Andriy] Shevchenko would accompany Mykolenko to Genoa.”

“Of course, the Premier League is a completely different league, a different championship, and there’s no way to compare it to the Ukrainian Premier League.”

“That’s a different kind of football, fast.” They don’t have ten guys in the penalty box in England. England’s championship is not very difficult, but it is challenging.

“I believe Vitaliy is too young to compete in the English championship. He is a good offensive player who connects and assists. However, this is part of the UPL.” Sabo, who managed Ukraine and Kyiv twice, also spoke about Everton’s managerial dilemma, with Rafa Benitez under fire after a record of just one win in 11 Premier League games.

“The most important thing is for him not to sit on the bench in England,” he continued, “because Everton may replace their head coach.”

“If he is invited by one specialist and then another shows up soon after, he may lose favor.”

“But, with God’s help, everything will work out.” We’ll have to wait and see. It’ll be beneficial to the national team.”