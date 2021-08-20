As Rafa Benitez confronts a selection decision, choose how Everton should line up against Leeds.

Rafa Benitez got off to the best possible start as Everton manager by defeating Southampton.

Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin combined to put an end to the Saints’ threat, which had been started by a goal from new summer acquisition Adam Armstrong early in the game, to give the Blues three points at Goodison Park.

The 3-1 victory marked the start of Benitez’s 21st season in command of the Blues, and they will be hoping to make it two in a row when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

What will Rafa do to stop Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United threat? The Whites will be trying to avenge their 5-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

With our team picker, you have the opportunity to continue Rafa’s winning streak. How would you go up against Leeds United and their manager, Marcelo Bielsa? To have your say, use the widget below:

How did you come upon it? Was it simple to choose an XI? Or did you create a selection headache for yourself with the Blues?