As Premier League opponents becomes more likely, Liverpool is thrust into pre-season limbo.

Liverpool are planning an Anfield friendly as the highlight of their pre-season training, with Premier League opposition possible.

Given the uncertainty caused by the UK Government’s travel restrictions in light of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the Reds have yet to finalise their warm-up schedule.

However, there is a desire to bring back the customary home friendly, which will most likely take place on the weekend before the Premier League season kicks off on August 14 with a trip to promoted Norwich City.

Liverpool have started talks with Osasuna of La Liga about a possible meeting at Anfield. However, due to current difficulties in allowing an outside squad into England, discussions have stalled.

And that has opened up the possibility of facing Premier League opposition instead, though the Reds would only contemplate playing a team they were not scheduled to play in the first few months of the season.

The Reds had earlier considered a summer doubleheader against Manchester United, which was eventually reduced to a single game at Old Trafford, which was approved in principle.

However, the concept was shelved due to events surrounding the clubs’ postponed Premier League match in May.

Warm-up games will be played between other top-flight clubs. Everton will now visit United on August 7, while Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, and Chelsea will compete in a mini-tournament in the first week of August.

On July 11, the majority of Liverpool’s squad will report for pre-season training, while those who competed in Euro 2020 or the Copa America will be given additional time off.

Due to ever-changing travel restrictions and each country’s individual requirements, Jurgen Klopp will take his squad abroad for a training camp. The venue has yet to be selected. Austria, Spain, Portugal, and France are all being considered as potential locations.

Once the destination has been determined, it is planned that a number of friendly matches would be organized as part of the camp.