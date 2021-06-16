As Premier League matchups are confirmed, Liverpool fans see four title omens.

Liverpool supporters are ecstatic after learning who the Reds will face on the first day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was allocated a trip to newly promoted Norwich City for their first match of the season when the fixtures were revealed on Wednesday morning.

Liverpool begin their season against Norwich City on Saturday, August 14th, the last time Daniel Farke’s side was a Premier League team back in 2019.

The Reds won 4-1 at Anfield on that day, with to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi, and an own goal from Grant Hanley, as they began an incredible eight-game winning streak and 27-match unbeaten run since the start of the league season.

Liverpool, of course, won the Premier League for the first time in 30 years in the 2019/20 season, ending a 30-year drought in the English top division.

Fans were eager to point out the potential omen as a hint that Liverpool would retake the crown from Man City in the ensuing season, with Klopp’s side opening against Norwich once again.

Fans were able to notice other omens as well, with one fan seeing that Liverpool will play Manchester United in October and Leicester City in the final game of the calendar year, both of which would fall during Liverpool’s 2019/20 Premier League-winning season.

Meanwhile, Klopp's side finishes the season at home against Wolves on the last day of the season.