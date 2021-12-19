As predicted by analysts, Michael Owen and Dimitar Berbatov disagree on Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool.

Liverpool will play Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon in Premier League action.

The Reds are currently one point behind league leaders Manchester City, who are playing at Newcastle United earlier today.

Spurs’ matches against Rennes and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed last week after a series of adverse tests at their training facilities, Hotspur Way.

The Premier League then postponed Thursday’s game against Leicester City due to positive Covid instances at the Midlands club.

Predicting the outcome of a match against Liverpool is always difficult, especially given Spurs’ erratic temperament.

However, a number of commentators have given their predictions for how the game will play out, with an intriguing match likely.

“Spurs haven’t played a game in almost two weeks,” the former Reds forward stated. There are advantages and disadvantages to this.

“It has allowed Antonio Conte to spend more time on the training ground, which is a positive thing.” The concern is that they may have lost some of their match sharpness and may arrive rusty in this one.

“Liverpool keep winning and scoring at will. Even if their performance against Newcastle wasn’t spectacular, they still managed to win (3-1) in the end. Trent Alexander-Arnold also scored a fantastic goal. It’s hard to find a right-back with so much quality and technique, and he’s a unique player.

“At the moment, I have Liverpool in every game.” They’re playing with such assurance, and they’re looking like the team from a few seasons ago. Spurs may score, but Liverpool will win in the end.” “Tottenham have had two weeks without a game because to Covid, but they have been able to train for the majority of that time, which will have kept their manager Antonio Conte pleased,” the former Liverpool defender predicted.

“Knowing Conte, I just think he’ll have Spurs well-drilled and ready for Liverpool, and the amount of time they’ve had to prepare for it makes me think they’ll be able to get something out of it.”

“This season, Liverpool has failed to win in London.”

