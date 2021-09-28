As police close off the road, a woman is hit by a car and suffers significant injuries.

After being hit by a car this morning, a woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

At around 6.50 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, emergency services were dispatched to Long Lane, Walton, for reports of a woman and a car colliding.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries, but her condition is not regarded to be life threatening, according to police.

Mum’s worst worry was confirmed when the doctor asked her about her back problems.

The Washington Newsday reported that North West Ambulance Services sent a woman in her 60s to the hospital with head and arm injuries.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

While emergency services dealt with the situation, Long Lane was partially obstructed.

“Police are in attendance on Long Lane, Walton this morning,” a Merseyside police spokesperson said (Tuesday 28 September).

“At about 6.50 a.m., we received a complaint of a car colliding with a pedestrian.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the female pedestrian was carried to the hospital with critical but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the car pulled over to the side of the road and is aiding police with their investigations.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.