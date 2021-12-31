As Philippe Coutinho and Xherdan Shaqiri give Liverpool a warning, Mohamed Salah may do something he regrets.

Liverpool has rarely intentionally pushed any player towards the exit door during Jurgen Klopp’s leadership.

There have been times when incoming cash from a sale have been welcomed, but unless a player expressly requests to leave the club, the Reds are usually content to keep them at Anfield regardless of their situation.

A look at the current roster and last summer’s departures demonstrates this, with Xherdan Shaqiri, Marko Grujic, and Harry Wilson all leaving for greener pastures, while Divock Origi, Neco Williams, and Nat Phillips continue to contribute under Klopp.

If a good offer had been presented, any of the sextet could have gone on in the summer. However, if no offer was made or the player preferred to stay put, they could have stayed in a squad role at the very least.

Of course, there have been exceptions, but it’s different when it’s a player like Mamadou Sakho, Loris Karius, Lazar Markovic, or Mario Balotelli, who Liverpool had no intention of ever fielding in senior competitive action again.

However, it’s evident that the grass isn’t always greener when a player retires from the Reds.

Despite winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, Shaqiri was eager to leave Anfield in the end, disillusioned with his minor role.

“The most essential thing at this point in my career is to be able to play frequently,” Shaqiri said in the summer. “But that hasn’t always been the case in the last three seasons.”

“I informed Liverpool that I was ready for a fresh challenge because of this.” They accepted my request and would carefully review any subsequent proposals. They won’t be able to stop me.” In October, after signing for Lyon for £9.5 million, he confessed, “I wanted to leave Liverpool sooner.”

“But I couldn’t because the club wouldn’t let me go.” For me, the most essential thing is that I’m no longer here. Spain and Italy have made proposals as well.” Shaqiri might be on the move again just four months after arriving in France, according to L’Equipe, who report Lyon wants to trade the Switzerland international after only 13 appearances. “The summary has come to an end.”