As part of the dance-off, one Strictly contestant will be ousted and the remaining contestants will be voted off.

Despite the withdrawal of two celebrities from Strictly Come Dancing, a candidate will be ousted this weekend.

Due to back concerns, Ugo Monye will not be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this week.

The former rugby star was supposed to dance with partner Oti Mabuse on the show, but he’ll be missing for a week.

Danielle Lloyd is ‘gutted’ at Stacey Solomon’s baby name choice.

The announcement comes just one day after comedian Robert Webb and his partner Dianne Buswell pulled out of the performance due to the TV star’s health problems.

On Twitter, Ugo wrote: “Unfortunately, I will not be able to perform on the show this weekend.

“I’ve had back difficulties in the past, which have always been treated by medical personnel.

“Unfortunately, this has caused me some unwelcome issues this week!”

Medical professionals have urged me to get some treatment and rest in order to get back to full capability and fighting shape for next week, and Strictly has backed me up on this.

“I’m sorry Oti and I won’t be dancing this weekend, but we’re wishing all of the other contenders well and will be cheering them on from home!”

Robert, who underwent open heart surgery two years ago, announced his departure from Peep Show on Wednesday evening, claiming that a doctor urged him to leave when he “began to feel symptoms” while training.

In a statement, he said: “I’m very sorry to have to inform you that I’m leaving Strictly Come Dancing due to illness.

“I underwent open heart surgery two years ago, and while I thought I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it soon became evident that I had taken on far more than I could handle at this point in my rehabilitation.

“I’d started to have symptoms that prompted me to seek an urgent meeting with my heart physician, who advised me to take a break from the program for the sake of my health.

“I’m quite proud of the three dances Dianne Buswell and I were able to do so well.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”