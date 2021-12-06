As part of a new Liverpool challenge, Jurgen Klopp asks Dortmund’s Divock Origi a question.

Divock Origi, according to Jurgen Klopp, can be more than just Liverpool’s super-sub.

The Belgian striker has just played 38 minutes of Premier League football this season, but his 94th-minute goal was crucial in the 1-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Origi is anticipated to start in the Champions League on Tuesday against AC Milan, as Klopp wants to rest and rotate ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa visit on Saturday.

Klopp feels Origi’s role as an impact substitute is just one aspect of his striker’s abilities, and that the 26-year-reputation old’s as a back-up to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota does not exclude him from being considered a world-class performer.

The Liverpool manager referred to Origi’s spectacular run of form, which was cut short by a nasty injury suffered during a Merseyside derby in April 2016, and praised the centre-forward as someone who can make significant contributions for the rest of the season.

“Has he ever complained about not being able to start?” “I don’t know whether moaned is the correct word, but he knocked on my door and we’re talking about stuff,” Klopp said of Origi.

“It’s happened from time to time since we’ve worked together pretty much since I’ve been here, but it’s not about talking about things; it’s about letting things happen.”

“And it’s not that Div was always in top form in every occasion and I just didn’t bring him; he just got hurt at the wrong time.”

“I still remember it, and it was one of the most pivotal moments in the Everton game at the time, when Div was flying” (before injury).

“Everyone was asking me ‘what type of striker is that?’ when we played Dortmund.”

They had just lost Lewandowski to Bayern Munich a few months previously, and they were like ‘oh my God!’ He’s on the same level as me.’

“Then Div suffered a serious injury (against Everton) and we had to get him back in time for the Europa League final.” These kinds of things have an impact on one’s career.

“Then he gradually progressed with a set lineup, which was frequently Bobby, Mo, and.”

