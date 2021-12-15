As Omicron cases grow, the public health director has a message for the unvaccinated.

Because omicron instances have been verified in Sefton, the borough’s director of public health has urged those who have not yet had their vaccines to come forward.

While Sefton’s case rates are “pretty constant,” public health director Margaret Jones told The Washington Newsday that case levels in the borough remain high at over 400 cases per 100,000, with additional omicron cases predicted in the coming days and weeks.

“We’ve had some omicron instances coming in,” Ms Jones said. “They’re still very low numbers, but we can see what’s going on across the country, so we’re expecting greater rates.”

"When we look at our total figures, they're still little," "But remember, not all are sent for sequencing, so we're not seeing every case that would be omicron."

While it is “really good news” that vaccines appear to protect against serious disease, she warns that people should be “extremely cautious,” especially as Christmas approaches.

“Because this appears to be a more transmittable variation, all of the things we’ve been talking about for the past year – masks, face coverings, hand washing, getting tested – all of that is really important because if we’re not careful, we’ll see rises in case statistics,” Ms Jones said.

“The very good news is that our immunizations do protect against serious disease; two doses provide a good level of protection, and getting your booster will give you even more protection.”

“We don’t want anyone to acquire covid if we can help it, since unfortunately, some people do get really sick.”

While vaccine uptake in Sefton has been “excellent,” she added there are still some groups of people who have poor vaccination rates.

“We are aware that some groups have not yet come out in the numbers that we would like to see,” Ms Jones added.

“It tends to be younger individuals, and rates are lower in the south, as well as in certain northern wards.”

"We'd like to strongly encourage folks to come forward." There are plenty."