As Nat Phillips prepares to leave Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp makes a strong claim for Robert Lewandowski.

Nat Phillips may leave Liverpool in January, according to Jurgen Klopp.

And the Reds boss has compared the gains made by the centre-back over the last 12 months to those made by Robert Lewandowksi at Borussia Dortmund.

Phillips has only made two substitute appearances this season after playing 21 times for Liverpool last season during an injury-plagued campaign.

The former Bolton Wanderers teenager might start Tuesday’s Champions League dead-rubber against AC Milan.

Phillips, on the other hand, may be moved on for regular game time in the winter window, according to Klopp.

“I’m not thinking about the AC Milan game,” the Reds manager remarked, “but I have to remember Nat Phillips.”

“When people ask me who player improved the most under my direction, I always reply Robert Lewandowski.

“That’s probably correct, but Nat Phillips isn’t far away, albeit in a different department.

“I recall the first time I saw Nat Phillips. “You know you are not the easiest on the eye, eh?” I told him after the game, “You know you are not the easiest on the eye, eh?” But he’s progressed in almost every area since then, and he’s no longer playing. Life isn’t always fair, and I don’t blame him.

“It’s obvious that we won’t be able to retain him forever. For that half-year, we needed him just to be safe.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the window. He didn’t mind because he’s a lovely man.

“His growth, on the other hand, is completely ridiculous. If you had seen it last year, you would have exclaimed, “Oh my God, Nat Phillips plays in the last line?”” People like him because of his head, but his feet are incredible.

“He’s a late bloomer, but his progress has been incredible. I would sign him for any team other than Liverpool because we already have him.” Klopp was also questioned how the Reds’ new attacking plan, which has seen them score 43 Premier League goals in only 14 games, is working.

He said, " "[In the summer], it's a thought process.] What options do we have? How did you do it?"