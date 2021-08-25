As more districts defy the state’s ban, around half of Florida’s schoolchildren are required to wear masks.

According to the Associated Press, over half of Florida’s 2.8 million pupils in public schools are subject to mask mandates, as more districts defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on enforcing them.

At least 10 Florida school districts are currently defying DeSantis’ executive order, which prohibits schools from requiring students to wear masks and instead leaves the decision to the child’s parents. COVID-19’s delta variation prompted a spike in instances across the state as schools prepared to start in-person classes this month, prompting the disobedience.

Many students in Orange County, where Orlando is located, began testing positive for the virus. Since the start of the school year, the county’s school district has reported 1,968 positive cases, with 1,491 persons actively quarantining, according to the district’s web dashboard.

With a verdict on Wednesday, a three-day hearing in Tallahassee between the state’s rule issued by DeSantis and parents who support mask mandates in schools will come to a close.

On Tuesday, a majority of Orange County school board members told the superintendent that most children should wear masks, and they agreed with her request to put the policy in place until Oct. 30.

The district started the school year with a parental opt-out, but lessons have been disrupted due to a spike of pupils testing positive for COVID-19 around the Orlando area.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners has stated that they intend to dispute the legitimacy of a Florida Department of Health regulation implementing the prohibition.

The Broward County School Board notified the Department of Education on Tuesday that it will not back down on its mask policy, which allows parents to opt their children out for medical reasons. The board stated that parents do not have an unrestricted right to bring their children to school without wearing a mask, and that doing so would infringe on the rights of other parents concerned about their children’s safety.

Broward and Alachua counties had been granted until Tuesday to terminate their mask mandates. Students in Broward County started school a week ago with a mask policy in effect. If a district does not comply, state officials have threatened to withhold money equal to school board salaries. Those money only make up a small portion of the total.