As Mohamed Salah is reminded, Cristiano Ronaldo teaches Liverpool a lesson.

Consider Mohamed Salah’s charm assault in full swing at Liverpool.

When his club went public with their admiration, the Egyptian superstar was undoubtedly still hearing the echoes of celebration from his goal-of-the-season contender against Manchester City last week.

Last Thursday, Liverpool reached out to their 55 million social media followers with a simple message: “We’re all watching greatness.”

Salah reacts to his latest stroke of brilliance during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with championship rivals City at Anfield last week.

Sure, the message could have been relayed within the walls of Anfield’s inner sanctuary, but Liverpool fans were obviously eager to honor their No.11 in a less subtle and more visible manner.

It’s also not surprising.

In an era when so many people value social media, Liverpool’s acknowledgement of Salah’s talent will very certainly have reached him directly.

The message was simply to reaffirm what everyone already knew: that his continued efforts to get the most out of this team are greatly appreciated.

Although it seems obvious that everyone at Anfield would be grateful for what Salah is doing on a weekly basis, footballers can be a rather insecure bunch at times.

When it comes to pounding home how much Salah is loved on Merseyside, positive reinforcement isn’t a terrible thing.

With nine goals already this season, most of the recent debate has focused on whether or not the Egypt star is currently Europe’s top player.

Everyone will have their own opinion, but the 29-year-influence old’s and relevance extends beyond his on-field accomplishments.

And it’s yet another significant tick in Salah’s box as the club considers how to keep the world-class wideman beyond the terms of his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2023.

According to reports, clubs are now considering players’ social media accounts as a consideration in their transfer negotiations.

For football clubs, ‘brand visibility’ is an important aspect of their online – and subsequent offline – growth, and Liverpool are no exception.

Take, for example, LeBron James’ recent appearance in a Liverpool shirt. “The summary has come to an end.”