As Michael Edwards strikes again in the transfer window, Liverpool might line up with a summer acquisition.

The summer break for Liverpool is rapidly drawing to an end, with each passing day bringing the new season closer.

The Reds’ Premier League season begins on August 14 with an away trip to Norwich City, which could change if the game is chosen for live television broadcast.

Jurgen Klopp has already bolstered his squad with the addition of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, and more newcomers might be on the way.

The summer transfer season remains open for a few more weeks, and clubs like Liverpool are sure to be busy completing deals during that period.

Florian Neuhaus is still a target, though the ECHO understands that interest has waned – though a summer move isn’t completely ruled out.

We look at how the Reds might line up to start the new season.

There was a common thread running through Liverpool’s first two summer transfer window sales.

The departures of Liam Millar to Basel and Kamil Grabara to Copenhagen did not yield fees that might be termed as eye-catching, with a combined fee of £4.3 million.

The presence of a 20% sell-on clause in each deal, however, is undoubtedly their most notable feature.

Since Michael Edwards was appointed as sporting director over five years ago, what was once an unusual occurrence in Liverpool’s transfer business has become regular.

Take academy products Ovie Ejaria and Ryan Kent, who both had 20% sell-on clauses included in their recent deals with Reading and Rangers, respectively.

