As Meena dumps a bombshell on Billy, Emmerdale fans all assume the same thing.

Meena Julta (Paige Sandhu) has been pressuring Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) into a relationship, despite the fact that Billy was still interested in Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley).

However, Meena showed up at Billy’s house in the morning after he had not returned from the night before in tonight’s episode.

He arrived home just as Mack was stirring the coffee, implying to Meena that Billy had been playing and exercising all night.

When Meena spotted Billy, she was enraged and demanded to know where he had been.

He stated that he had spent the night on Dawn’s couch because she was worried about Lucas’ father returning.

This infuriated Meena even more, but Billy answered by suggesting that the couple call it quits.

Meena, enraged by Billy’s attempt to break up with her, dropped her own bombshell.

She told him she was pregnant with his child while holding her stomach.

Fans had had enough of Meena’s deception and manipulation, and they now know not to believe anything she says.

They turned to Twitter to express their disdain for her, implying that Billy should feel the same way.

"If I'd been told about the baby, I'd have demanded a pregnancy test to confirm she's speaking the truth." As one user put it: "How can she be that possessive after only 5 minutes together? I'm hoping Billy forces her to take a pregnancy test as soon as possible #Emmerdale." "Billy should get a pregnancy test and have the psycho nurse take it when he's present #Emmerdale," Penn said. "Hopefully Billy will ask for the pregnancy test so we can see if she's lying or not #Emmerdale," Ryan said.