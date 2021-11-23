As Mason Mount’s transfer choice is announced, Liverpool’s Divock Origi takes a stand.

With a 4-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday, Liverpool increased the pressure on their championship rivals.

The win ended a two-game losing streak in which they had dropped four points in each of their previous two league games.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, had to deal with a number of ailments ahead to the game, including a lack of midfield options and the injury of Diogo Jota.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent names mentioned as prospective title contenders for Liverpool.

Mason Mount (Mason Mount) is a

Football Insider, via The Express

Chelsea believes they have found a “breakthrough” in their contract negotiations with Mason Mount.

The Daily Star reported that the England midfielder was an unlikely target for Liverpool after not “feeling valued” by Chelsea.

After reaching an agreement, Football Insider says that the club’s contract offer would “now be accepted.”

Liverpool would have faced stiff competition for his signature, according to the article, with Man City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich all all interested in the 22-year-old.

Hlozek, Adam

Football Insider is a website dedicated to football.

According to rumours, West Ham will compete with Liverpool for Sparta Prague forward Adam Hlozek.

The 19-year-old had been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but he now has stiff competition from David Moyes’ side, who have also signed Czech league players Thomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Last season, the Czech Republic international scored 15 goals in 19 games for Sparta Prague, and he has four goals and eight assists so far this season.

West Ham are reportedly “intensifying their pursuit” of Hlozek ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Origi, Divock

Echoes from the North

According to the Northern Echo, the Liverpool striker will not join Newcastle United in January.

Origi was linked with a move to Newcasle after the same outlet said that Eddie Howe was considering him as a loan possibility.

According to sources, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp earlier stated that the 26-year-old “will go” in the summer, but a mid-season departure now appears doubtful.

Liverpool have “no intention” of allowing Origi go in January due to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s Africa Cup of Nations obligations, according to the Northern Echo.