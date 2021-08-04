As Marcel Brands’ transfer pressure mounts, Leon Bailey demonstrates a £30 million Everton danger.

On Wednesday morning, a certain number of Everton fans may have awoken dissatisfied.

Although it shouldn’t have come as a surprise, the news of Leon Bailey’s transfer to Aston Villa was welcomed with envy by many Blues.

Reports from all around Europe have long connected the 23-year-old with a move to Goodison Park, not only this summer but in previous transfer windows as well.

Everton, of course, has been yearning for an injection of pace, direct attacking talent, skill, and goals from the wide positions for several seasons, with the right-hand side receiving special attention this time.

Many supporters saw Bailey as a player who would perfectly suit their vision of what the club requires in the offensive third of the field, and it’s simple to see why.

In 119 Bundesliga appearances, the Jamaican international has scored 28 goals and given 21 assists, which is an outstanding performance.

In just 40 games last season, he scored 15 goals and added 11 assists across all competitions.

Everton’s selection of out-and-out wide men could only dream of producing those kinds of numbers in 2020/21, and the dissatisfaction among the supporters was palpable.

Some fans have found it difficult to accept Bailey’s move to Aston Villa rather than Goodison Park, especially since the Blues have yet to make their own “marquee” signings this window.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have been recruited to the ranks to help shore up the squad’s weak spots, while Bernard has moved to Sharjah.

So progress has been made, and the former surely adds at least some of the fundamental qualities that Evertonians have been clamoring for from their wingers.

However, there is still a desire to spend a lot of money on a promising talent. Of course, not just in that area of the pitch, where a right-back is still a priority.

And it’s for this reason that Bailey’s move to Aston Villa is a bit of a risk for Everton.

The alleged £30 million fee paid by the Villans for the Jamaican international is not accurate. “The summary has come to an end.”