As Manchester United’s hypocrisy comes full circle, Liverpool could suffer the same fate as Jose Mourinho.

The game against Atletico Madrid tonight will be a significant test for Liverpool, but the real test will come on Sunday afternoon against Manchester United.

Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United in 2018 proved to be the final nail in Jose Mourinho’s coffin. Could the same thing happen with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this time? The club’s reaction following that loss demonstrates the gravity of the contest. It is an enormous game. It is tribal in nature, and there is hostility on both sides.

Manchester United is the one game you want to win every season, regardless of whether you beat Manchester City, Chelsea, or Everton.

The pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to provide results, but I’ve always maintained that he is not the right man for the job. However, you can’t alter the management unless you already have someone in place.

Much of the buzz from Liverpool’s competitors last season was to ‘get on with it’ and stop making excuses for the team’s injuries.

United were without Raphael Varane against Leicester City at the weekend, but they’re lucky to only be without one man. Last season, we were without four or five defenders for significant periods of time.

On Sunday, they will be without only one central defender, and they will welcome back Harry Maguire, their best defender. What else do they require? We must ensure that we defend correctly in order to win or lose the game on Sunday.

In the final third, Man United has a plethora of options: Ronaldo, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Sancho, and Cavani. They didn’t defend properly against Leicester and were penalized as a result. They’ll now devote all of their emphasis to defending against Liverpool.

In comparison to the other team, we are unquestionably more integrated. United is a collection of individuals. They are more concerned with themselves than with the team, which is something Liverpool do not do. We have a better overall balance than they do.

At Roger Hunt’s funeral last week, it was wonderful to be among so many former players paying their respects.

I’ve seen some people argue over whether he should be honored with a statue outside Anfield, and I believe it should be done.

