As Manchester United keep their promise, Harvey Elliott returns to offer Liverpool counsel.

The 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Brighton on Saturday will not be remembered for long.

The Reds were pegged back by Enock Mwepu’s looping effort after establishing a two-goal lead through Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, before Leandro Trossard leveled in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp and his team were frustrated as they failed to capitalize on an early lead after Sadio Mane’s goal was properly called out for handball.

In a game that could have gone either way, Mohamed Salah and Trossard both had goals disallowed for offside in the second half.

Liverpool is now in second place in the Premier League, three points behind Chelsea, who defeated Newcastle at St James’ Park.

But you already knew that, right?

On Saturday, you might have missed a succession of intriguing subplots at Anfield.

It had been less than a week since Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over Manchester United when George Sephton, the iconic stadium announcer, delivered on a promise.

Mr Sephton was asked on social media to remind everyone of the triumph on the pre-match playlist after their famous thumping of their arch rivals last week at Old Trafford.

He tweeted earlier this week, “Consider it done.”

Before the game, the odd prospect of Luniz’s 1993 song ‘I Got Five On It’ resonating around the stadium.

While early 1990s West Coast hip hop isn’t typically associated with Anfield’s pre-game atmosphere, it was one of the genres that allowed Reds fans to continue celebrating their surprising victory in Manchester.

However, not everyone was pleased with the choice of music, with one top Liverpool official humorously shaking his head at the choice.

On his return to Merseyside, Adam Lallana was a welcome visitor at Anfield on Saturday.

The Brighton midfielder is still well regarded around the club after six years, and his post-match lap of applause demonstrated that the fans love him as well.

Because he left at a time when Anfield was closed to paying spectators, he never got to say goodbye properly, so his post-match trip around the pitch was traumatic for him.

However, Lallana was injured just before kick-off at Anfield. “The summary has come to an end.”