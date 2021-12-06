As Manchester City goalkeeper Fabian Ruiz is’monitored,’ he is a ‘excellent option’ for a move to Liverpool.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, and Liverpool has been connected with a number of prospective new signings.

The Reds’ only first-team signing during the summer window was Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent deals.

Despite the fact that the transfer market is still open, Liverpool is said to be interested in a number of players.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

Fichajes is a Spanish news outlet.

Liverpool has surfaced as a prospective destination for the 25-year-old midfielder next summer, according to the source.

Liverpool is said to regard Fabian as the perfect possibility to become a great midfielder at the club.

According to the source, Barcelona and Real Madrid are both interested in the Napoli star, who is having a terrific season in Serie A.

Fabian has five goals and three assists in 15 Premier League outings, and his play has drew the attention of some of Europe’s best clubs.

Espanyol striker Mateo Joseph FernandezDaily Mail

Liverpool reportedly expressed interest in signing the 18-year-old striker, but Leeds United appear to have the upper hand.

According to reports, the teenager’s contract contains a £1.3 million release clause that is set to expire next summer.

As a result, Leeds has offered the La Liga club £420,000 to recruit Fernandez, with Elland Road his likely destination, according to the source.

Along with Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal have all been linked with Fernandez, but it appears that Leeds has won the race for his signing.

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

The Sunday Mirror is a newspaper published on Sundays.

According to the source, Liverpool is one of several clubs interested in signing the 19-year-old goalkeeper.

According to the source, the Reds are at the top of the list of clubs keeping an eye on Bazunu’s status at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City is also rumored to be considering providing the teenager a fresh contract in order to ward off interest. “The summary has come to an end.”