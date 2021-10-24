As Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job against Liverpool, he is handed the last thing he needs.

To be honest, Liverpool fans have appreciated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s stint as Manchester United manager thus far.

After taking over as interim manager at Old Trafford in December 2018, the Norwegian has become the latest manager to fail to restore the club’s golden days since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

But, unlike his predecessors Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, and David Moyes, who have won the Europa League, FA Cup, League Cup, and two Community Shields, Solskjaer has yet to win a trophy in his three years in charge.

After defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round-of-16 in March 2019, prompting Rio Ferdinand to famously declare, ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ and ‘doing his thing’ when urging his old club to keep his former team-mate, his secure future wasn’t enough to prevent the Red Devils from losing in the quarter-finals to Barcelona or finishing sixth in the Premier League table, 32 points behind champions Man City.

Since then, his team has lost a Europa League final and been beaten semi-finalists in the same competition, as well as finishing third and second in the Premier League, respectively, 33 points behind champions Liverpool in 2020 and 12 points behind winners Man City last year.

So, at least for the clinging Manchester United fans who continue to defend his term, that’s progress.

Yet, following a poor start to the season that saw the Red Devils finish outside the top four after defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City, draws with Southampton and Everton, a Champions League loss to Young Boys, and a League Cup exit at the hands of West Ham United, Solskjaer is under fire.

And that’s before you include in the £120 million spent on Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s re-signing in the summer.

As he tries to reclaim control of his future, the last thing he needs is a match with unbeaten arch-rivals Liverpool.

Of course, it was the Reds who, in December 2018, put the final nail in Mourinho’s coffin, resulting in Solskjaer’s appointment. “The summary has come to an end.”