As Luis Suarez’s departure is highlighted, Harry Kane sends an unwelcome message to Liverpool and FSG.

In the harsh world of top sports, there is precious little place for sentiment.

On Monday morning, however, Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group could be forgiven for feeling a twinge of sympathy for Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy.

The revelation that Harry Kane had reportedly failed to report for training as planned fueled speculation that the England attacker is looking to leave the Londoners, with Manchester City leading the race for the £100 million-rated forward.

Kane intimated as much in a candid interview in May, when he stated that he needed to talk to Tottenham about his future since he wanted to play in the Champions League.

Spurs, who finished seventh last season, are now preparing for the Europa Conference League’s debut play-offs.

While Jurgen Klopp admires Kane, the astronomical fee makes any Liverpool interest in the 28-year-old a non-starter. However, with City set to be the Reds’ major contenders for the Premier League title in the coming season, the situation will be closely monitored.

Not least because Spurs now have a problem that is all too familiar to FSG – albeit one that has been gratefully banished from Anfield.

It’s nothing unusual for players to seek to advance their careers. They’re also not making a big deal about it in order to ensure the move goes through.

When Luis Suarez criticized Liverpool for not allowing him to join Arsenal in the summer of 2013, it was due to a disagreement over a disputed £40 million clause in his contract.

Suarez was initially excluded from first-team training by Brendan Rodgers before being reintroduced to the squad. He went on to score 31 goals in 37 games for Liverpool as they finished second in the Premier League, but he was sold to Barcelona for £65 million just a few weeks later.

In 2015, after rejecting a new contract and infuriating Liverpool with a controversial BBC interview early in the year, Raheem Sterling called in sick for his first day of pre-season training, despite heavy interest from Manchester City.

Sterling had already declined to join Liverpool on their Far East tour, and despite arriving at Melwood, he was sold to City in a £49 million deal within days.

With. “The summary has come to an end.”