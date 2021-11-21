As Liverpool’s selection troubles persist, Kaide Gordon’s exclusion from the Champions League has been explained.

As Liverpool’s attacking options continue to dwindle, Jurgen Klopp will be unable to call on teenage winger Kaide Gordon in the Champions League this week.

Gordon, who made history as Liverpool’s fifth-youngest player when he started the Carabao Cup triumph against Norwich City in September, is ineligible to play against FC Porto at Anfield on Wednesday since he was not named in the Reds’ Carabao Cup roster.

According to UEFA rules, a club can field a ‘List A’ squad of up to 25 players, with at least eight of them having received local training.

During the season, clubs are also allowed to register an unlimited number of players on ‘List B,’ with players eligible if they were born on or after January 1, 2000, and have been eligible to play for the club for at least two years after their 15th birthday.

A player may also be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption, with a maximum of one one-year loan period to a club from the same association. Players under 16 may also be submitted if they have been registered with the club for the previous two years without interruption.

Gordon, who joined Liverpool from Derby County earlier this year, does not fulfill any of the ‘List B’ criteria.

The 17-year-old is consequently unable to play this week after being left out of the Reds’ ‘List A’ squad.

The teenager’s absence – he was on the bench for Liverpool’s Premier League win over Arsenal on Saturday – is an annoyance for Klopp, who wants to rotate his resources for the visit of Porto, despite the fact that Liverpool has already qualified for the knockout stages as group winners.

Roberto Firmino is already out with a hamstring injury, while Diogo Jota sustained a knee injury against Arsenal and Divock Origi was unable to play due to illness.

Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley, and Owen Beck, who were all on the bench on Saturday, are all eligible to play in the midweek game.