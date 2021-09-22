As Liverpool’s rotation plan begins, Joe Gomez chooses Virgil van Dijk over Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool’s poor start to the season, according to Joe Gomez, has been down to the “healthy climate” that exists in the centre-back department.

And Gomez claims that newcomer Ibrahima Konate has already pushed him forward after he captained the side for the first time in Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Norwich.

At Carrow Road, Gomez was handed the armband as he started alongside Konate as the Reds kept their fifth clean sheet of the season in all competitions.

The lone goal the Reds have conceded in the Premier League this season is Kai Havertz’s header in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last month, while the 3-2 triumph over AC Milan last week was the only other game Jurgen Klopp’s team has lost this season.

What Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips did on the touchline at Norwich was noticed by Liverpool fans.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options at centre-back at the moment, with £36 million summer addition Konate on board and Gomez fit once again alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

All four players, according to Gomez, are contributing to Liverpool’s defense’s high-quality performances.

“Ibou is a terrific player and a top guy,” Gomez stated. “Take a look at his qualities and you’ll notice how good he is.

“I had Virg when I was younger, but Ibou is more seasoned, a good player who has played in the Champions League.

“It’s just fun playing with him; we’re both young centre-backs trying to make a name for ourselves.

“Every day, we try to push each other.

“It’s a healthy setting. We’re all rather tight. Everyone knows how close Virgil and I are, but I’m also close to Joel.

“Perhaps no one notices because Joel isn’t on social media, but we’re all really close.”

“It’s healthy, and we all need rotation,” he concluded. We’ve all experienced ailments, and I believe [rotation]will be beneficial.

“At a club like Liverpool, you anticipate a challenge, so we welcome it.”

“For sure, it’s a proud moment,” Gomez said of captaining the team for the first time.

"For sure, it's a proud moment," Gomez said of captaining the team for the first time.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was well aware that many of the senior lads were."