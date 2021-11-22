As Liverpool’s pulse is crowned king, Takumi Minamino outshines Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool returned to winning ways against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday evening, with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino inflicting 4-0 defeat on Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had two assists as Liverpool kicked off the busiest portion of their season with perhaps their best home performance of the season, making our job of identifying the week’s best player incredibly difficult.

