As Liverpool’s preparations continue, Raheem Sterling asks Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a question.

After posting a training video on Instagram ahead of the new season, Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was mocked by Raheem Sterling.

Last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain struggled to break into Jurgen Klopp’s plans on a regular basis, but he appears to be working hard in the off-season as he prepares for a pivotal season at Anfield.

Ex-Liverpool and current Manchester City striker Sterling appeared to mock Oxlade-Chamberlain by asking, “How many takes?” in a series of films showing a variety of effective shooting drills.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool teenager, also commented on Oxlade-post, Chamberlain’s saying, “Yeahhh the lefty looking fantastic.”

The teaser piqued Liverpool fans’ interest ahead of the club’s return to Kirkby for pre-season training on July 12th.

It looks like it will be a tough season for the former Arsenal man, who has been plagued by ailments since joining Liverpool for £35 million in 2017, beginning with an ACL injury in April 2018.

And, after losing key defenders last season, Klopp was hesitant to rotate the midfield, leaving Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench for the majority of the campaign.

A magnificent finish against Burnley in Liverpool’s penultimate game of the season, though, reminded many of his abilities.