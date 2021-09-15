As Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott thinks on his ‘poor’ decision, Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are applauded.

Alexander-Arnold and Thiago are praised while Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott ponders his “bad” judgment.

The main stories from the evening of September 15 in Liverpool are listed below.

Alan Shearer hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara after Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

Thiago laid up the third for Sadio Mane as the Reds took control of the game against an ambitious and intense opponent. Alexander-Arnold set up Liverpool’s opening goal, and Thiago was instrumental in the Reds’ control of the game against an energetic and intense opponent, putting on the third goal for Sadio Mane.

Shearer, the all-time record scorer in the Premier League, named the duo to his Premier League Team of the Week, complimenting Alexander’s “excellent Arnold’s footwork” and Thiago’s “wonderful array of passing.”

After his appeal against his red card was refused, Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot expressed his support for Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

Elliott was forced to exit the game with a major ankle injury as a result of the harsh challenge. Since then, Liverpool has confirmed that Elliott’s illness was successfully treated with surgery, and he is expected to play again this season.

Struijk, on the other hand, will miss the next three games after his punishment was upheld by the FA. Elliott commented on the decision on social media, saying, “I think it’s wrong.”

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe in the past, and with the PSG star entering the final year of his contract, talk surrounding his future is sure to heat up.

Real Madrid had a €200 million deal for the Frenchman rejected during the last transfer window. Despite Mbappe’s precarious contract situation, PSG director Leonardo explained why the club declined the offer.

“We never imagined doing all of this without Kylian in a million years. “We were not pleased with Real Madrid’s behavior,” he said.

“Their offer was quite apparent to us. It was insufficient in our opinion. Their earlier offer was never followed through on. The only way he could have stayed was if he had stayed. We’d never contemplated doing all of this without Kylian’s help.”