As Liverpool’s departure is finalized, Ozan Kabak writes a farewell letter.

Ozan Kabak has written an open letter to thank everyone at Liverpool after the club announced his departure.

The Reds revealed on Wednesday that the Turkey centre-back would depart the club on July 1 after his loan from Schalke 04 in Germany expires.

Kabak joined the Reds on transfer deadline day in February and has played 13 times for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Although the Turkey international was forced to miss the last months of the season due to injury, he was instrumental in the Reds securing Champions League status for next season.

After season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, Kabak was signed as a remedy to Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis.

In the summer transfer window, the Reds had an option to sign the 21-year-old for £18 million, and Kabak had expressed his wish to stay at Anfield.

The Reds, however, decided against making a permanent transfer for Kabak after signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Now that he has confirmed his exit from Liverpool, the former Galatasaray player has begun to reflect on his time at the club.

“Dear Liverpool family,” he wrote.

“I’d want to express my gratitude for your kindness and assistance for me since the day I arrived. I believe the experience I gained throughout my four-month time here was quite beneficial.

“My manager, Jürgen Klopp, and all of my teammates taught me a lot, and I was proud to be a part of this great family. I’ll always remember my time in Liverpool fondly, as well as the wonderful song you gave me.

“YNWA,

“Ozan”

“Ozan was absolutely wonderful, he did a great job and not to forget he is a young, young, young child with incredible experience already,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said about Kabak last month.

“He played in a variety of clubs and moved to Germany from Turkey at a young age. At Germany, he played in two huge teams in difficult situations, which was clearly not his fault.

"When he first arrived here, we could all tell he needed a little help.