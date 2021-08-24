As Liverpool’s contract decision is disclosed, Andy Robertson claims to be making “history.”

Andy Robertson has extended his tenure at Liverpool until 2026, with the goal of bringing more silverware to the club.

Since coming from Hull City four years ago, the Scottish left-back has proven to be a great success at Anfield, helping the Reds to four major titles.

Following the recent signings of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, and Fabinho, Robertson is the latest Liverpool player to commit his future to the club.

The 27-year-old is hoping to make “more history” after assisting the squad to success in the Premier League and Champions League.

“When you join for a huge club, you have goals to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to accomplish everything else, but the way it’s gone has been excellent,” Robertson told liverpoolfc.com.

“However, I’ve always been one to look forward: that’s in the past, and that’s something I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and tell them all the stories we’ve already made.

“But I am one, and I know a lot of individuals at this training ground right now who are looking forward and who want to make more history and tell more tales. Hopefully, when I retire, people will tire of me and I will be able to sit down for hours and hours and tell them everything about my adventures!

“They’re definitely increasing, but I want to make more, and maybe start this season.” We aim to accomplish more, perhaps bringing more trophies and happiness to this club.”

Robertson has missed the Reds’ first two Premier League games of the season, but he is hopeful that he will be available to play Chelsea this weekend.

“Now I’ve trained today and I’ll have a full week of training, so let’s see what happens against Chelsea,” the Scotland international added, confirming the good news. But I’ll be prepared, ready to play and enjoy.” “The summary comes to an end.”