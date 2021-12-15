As Liverpool watch on, the Africa Cup of Nations is in ‘discussions’ about being canceled.

According to reports, the Confederation of African Football [CAF] has begun discussions on canceling the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] event, which will be held in Cameroon next month.

The event is expected to cost Liverpool players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita, but French news outlet RMC believes it could be cancelled.

Jurgen Klopp’s talents will go for the African Cup of Nations at the start of the new year, with the event set to take place from January 9 to February 6.

Joel Matip is reportedly ‘considering’ a comeback to international football with Cameroon for the AFCON.

Last week, Liverpool allegedly joined a list of Premier League clubs waiting to learn if the African Cup of Nations will begin earlier than expected.

Due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup in February, CAF Champions League holders Al-Ahly urged CAF to hold AFCON on January 3 – meaning Liverpool would be without the trio for the trip to Chelsea the day before.