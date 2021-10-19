As Liverpool upset Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone’s snub by Jurgen Klopp was explained.

Jurgen Klopp got enraged when individuals tried to shake his hand the previous time Liverpool played Atletico Madrid.

However, after being snubbed in such a manner in the Spanish capital on Tuesday, he was left with a wry smile.

Klopp sought out Atletico Madrid adversary Diego Simeone for the usual post-match handshake at the end of a bizarre Champions League night, only to find the irate Atletico boss had already bolted down the tunnel.

Klopp remarked, “I wanted to shake his hand because we’re both emotional.” “He was only upset because of the game. We shall be completely shaky when we meet each other again “”Hands,” she says. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience with a little bit of everything. Almost everything, in fact.

Goals. Penalties have been given and have not been given. Interventions by VAR. Yellow cards have been issued. A red card has been issued. Not to mention a slew of other subplots as Liverpool secured a place in the knockout stages by winning their third Group B match in a row, extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 games.

Klopp was not impressed when the clubs met at Anfield in March 2020, either with fans who sought his embrace once coronavirus limitations kicked in, or with the negative style of play that finally earned Atletico a 3-2 victory and eliminated the Reds.

If the score had been flipped at the Wanda Metropolitano, the roles would have mostly remained the same: Liverpool on top, Atletico looking to scrap, spoil, and niggle their way through the 90 minutes.

But there’s a reason Simeone’s team is the Spanish champions. Atletico had recovered from losing two early goals to Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita to equalize the score and take the lead by half-time, thanks to their unquestionable skill and some fairly bad Reds defending.

Antonie Griezmann, who had scored twice, was sent off seven minutes into the second half for a high foot into the face of Roberto Firmino.

Even then, Liverpool – far from their best – required the gift of a penalty tucked away by Salah after Mario Hermoso fouled Diogo Jota inexplicably, and referee Daniel Siebert changing his mind after originally penalizing Jota. “The summary has come to an end.”