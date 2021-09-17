As Liverpool unveils their new midfield strategy, Jurgen Klopp makes an accusation about Harvey Elliott.

Jurgen Klopp has explained why Harvey Elliott was moved into Liverpool’s midfield before his injury last week.

The 18-year-old had started the last three Premier League games for Klopp’s team, but in the 3-0 win against Leeds United last Sunday, he sustained a long-term ankle injury.

The team is confident that Elliott will be able to play again this season, but the teenager has a long recuperation after a mistimed challenge from Leeds’ Pascal Struijk.

After spending much of his senior career on the right side of a front three, Elliott’s transfer to the center was a significant change for him, despite having been tested at the position during the pre-season program.

Klopp highlighted how Elliott has been able to adapt as he detailed the continued evolution of his midfield trio, noting that the Reds coach did not want to burden the youngster with too many tactical instructions.

After Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita came in for Elliott and Thiago Alcantara in Wednesday night’s 3-2 win over AC Milan, Klopp praised the wealth of choices available to him in the middle of the park.

“We want to improve and we try to evolve, and the door is wide open for everyone to be a part of that,” Klopp said.

“It’s worked out extremely well so far, and it was lovely to watch Harvey do it so effortlessly.

“You don’t tinker with 5,000 bits of information as a young athlete like him.

“You simply sit back and watch him play. So, what is natural, and where does he require assistance?

“He didn’t require much advice; it was really lovely to see, and that’s why he played,” says the coach.

“He had a full pre-season and participated in all of the practices, which is why he was able to play.

“Now, Hendo played the position, and Naby came in on the other side and had a fantastic offensive game, absolutely dominating, and all that. So it’s encouraging to know that we’re capable of doing so.

“A football team’s engine room is in the middle, and we only have three positions, not five or whatever.

“That implies they have to be in good shape.”

