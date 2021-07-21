As Liverpool transfer whispers swirl, West Ham United ‘name’ a hefty Jarrod Bowen price.

West Ham United is reportedly prepared to fight tooth and nail this summer to keep Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen signed the Hammers for £22 million from Hull City in January 2020, and the winger has Liverpool fans.

However, according to The Athletic, West Ham are adamant that he is not for sale and that a cost in the area of £35 million would entice them to contemplate a trade.

The Hammers are in a similar predicament with midfielder Declan Rice, who has been linked with Manchester United and is valued at over £100 million by West Ham due to his profile and age.

Given Bowen’s contract at the Olympic Stadium until June 2025, West Ham has the greater hand of cards in this position.

Liverpool’s interest, on the other hand, will not surprise manager David Moyes.

“Jarrod is a player who I believe has room to improve,” Moyes remarked. “He’ll be able to step up once more. He needs to advance to the next level, which I hope we can do in the next year or two.

“If he can keep up his current form, if he can keep his goal tally up, he won’t be too far away from England squads.”