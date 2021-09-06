As Liverpool suffers yet another injury setback, Harvey Elliott is removed from the England camp.

During the international break, Liverpool was dealt another injury setback, this time to Harvey Elliott.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old was part of England’s Under-21 side in a European Championship qualifier against Kosovo.

Elliott, on the other hand, has been withdrawn from the Liverpool squad due to an unspecified injury, and has returned to Merseyside as a result.

Elliott reported for training with an injury he sustained in a Premier League encounter against Chelsea last month, according to the FA’s website.

Following additional evaluation, the decision was made to have Elliott withdraw from the squad and return to Liverpool, and he will now have to wait for his England Under-21 debut.

The Under-21s’ first match versus Romania was postponed last Friday after two positive Covid-19 tests were discovered among the players and support crew.

Elliott is the second Liverpool player to be hurt while on international service, following Takumi Minamino, who was knocked out while playing for Japan.

This season, Jurgen Klopp has put his faith in Elliott, who has started the last two Premier League games.

In the Anfield matches against Burnley and Chelsea, he began in midfield and wowed the crowd.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool teammate, is unable for selection for England’s match against Kosovo due to a suspension.