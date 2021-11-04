As Liverpool strike a £4.5 billion deal, RB Leipzig issues a statement from Michael Edwards.

For Thursday, November 4, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Liverpool have increased their commercial revenue by striking a licensing deal with a popular mobile game, according to SportBusiness. The Reds have inked a deal with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile, which will see official club branded outfits used in-game, allowing them to reach a large global audience.

Gamers will be able to acquire limited-edition Liverpool-branded clothes as well as gain free in-game gear and equipment, like as parachutes and backpacks, as part of the arrangement, which kicks out on November 12.

The gaming center connects gamers from all around the world, with the goal of bringing fans together to play the game together.

“With the realm of online gaming growing and evolving amongst our fans, PUBG Mobile is the perfect platform to connect with them in a different but very relevant context – intertwining the world of online gaming and football through the power of games and play,” said Drew Crisp, senior vice-president, digital at Liverpool.

The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds follows Battlegrounds, the PUBG-created game that has become one of the most successful video games of all time, with over 70 million console versions sold.

The mobile version has surpassed 1 billion downloads worldwide and earned more than £4.5 billion in revenue, allowing the Reds to break into a lucrative sector where football has yet to make significant progress.

Michael Edwards will not be the club’s future sporting director, according to RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

SportBILD reported earlier today that Liverpool’s sports director was a ‘hot prospect’ for the position, which has been vacant since Markus Krosche left for Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season.

Edwards was initially linked with a move away from Anfield in August, with the Athletic reporting that the Reds’ transfer guru is set to leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

However, it looks that a potential move to Germany is off the table, as Leipzig’s chief has ruled it out.

Mintzlaff told DAZN, “Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.”

“The fact is, we’re seeking for a sporting director who is a good fit for the club and our ideology.”

