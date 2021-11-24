As Liverpool seek a change at Porto, Kaide Gordon is ready for a European opportunity.

Liverpool may have qualified for the Champions League with two games to spare, but one Reds team is still fighting for a place in Europe.

Against Wednesday afternoon (kick-off 1pm), an under-19 side takes on Porto at the Academy at Kirkby, with their UEFA Youth League ambitions hanging in the balance.

Marc Bridge-side Wilkinson’s responded admirably to a deserved 2-0 home victory over Atletico Madrid earlier this month, a fortnight after losing by the same scoreline in Spain.

With just one team assured through to the knockout stages, Liverpool now has seven points from four games, three behind Group B leaders Porto. A berth in the play-offs is earned by finishing second.

In September, substitute Melkamu Frauendorf grabbed a late equalizer after Tyler Morton’s superb throughball earned the youthful Reds a 1-1 draw at Porto.

Following his elevation to the first squad, Morton is unlikely to play, with Owen Beck, Conor Bradley, and Kaide Gordon also working with the seniors on Tuesday.

Gordon, on the other hand, is ineligible for the group rounds of the Champions League.

The 17-year-old winger is expected to play a major role for Bridge-side Wilkinson’s as they attempt to draw level with Porto at the top of the group.

Due to a slew of injuries and key players being promoted to the U23s, the U18s have struggled recently, and were defeated 3-1 against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in the U18 Premier League North.

Bridge-Wilkinson, on the other hand, is excited for the children to have more experience playing against European competition.

“You will come up against various systems and different ways of playing in the 18s and Premier League 2,” he explains.

“When you play against clubs from Spain, Portugal, and Italy – and that’s just in our group – you get a different cultural perspective.

“Because of the heat, away games can be a little slower, and they may play a more relaxed game.

“It simply presents us with a new challenge. Finally, you’ll be testing your wits against some of Europe’s top teams, and we’re looking forward to it.”