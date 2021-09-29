As Liverpool secures a late European boost, Mateusz Musialowski and Kaide Gordon deliver a strong message.

September 2021 will be a month that Kaide Gordon will never forget.

It was, of course, when he made his senior Liverpool debut, putting in an impressive performance in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s 3-0 win against Norwich last week.

Gordon, who plays on the right side of the front three, showed his willingness to run with the ball all night at Carrow Road as the Reds breezed into the Carabao Cup fourth round.

While Gordon was part of the group that travelled from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport to Porto for the Champions League match on Monday, the 16-year-old returned to his day job on Tuesday.

The young Reds have four points from six available in the UEFA Youth League after a hard-fought 1-1 tie.

Gordon was urged to pick up where he left off at Norwich as Marc Bridge-Under-19s Wilkinson’s side started their campaign in Portugal at Estadio Luis Filipe Menezes.

Mateusz Musialowski, a fellow wing wizard, was released early and got in behind the Portuguese, only to have his shot stopped.

Gordon found the space to throw James Balagizi in on goal immediately after a superb drifting towards the centre of midfield.

Even though he wasn’t at his scorching best against a side from Portugal’s second tier, the former Derby County starlet put up an intelligent performance in Portugal.

At Norwich, captain-for-the-night Joe Gomez stated, “The biggest thing about Kaide is that he seems to have such an old head on his shoulders.”

“And his calm demeanor keeps him in his place. His talent speaks for itself, but he’s also a wonderful person.

“During the preseason, he handled everything with ease. He puts forth the necessary effort every time he trains with us.

“He does things that I wouldn’t have thought of doing when I was his age.

“Hats off to him, and I’m confident he’ll have a successful future ahead of him. There is no limit to what he can achieve on his platform.”

Gordon only lasted 45 minutes before being replaced at halftime by Melkamu Frauendorf, who scored the game’s first goal. “The summary has come to an end.”