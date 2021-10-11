As Liverpool receives an injury benefit from Manchester United, Ibrahima Konate’s development pattern has been noticed.

For Monday, October 11th, here is your morning digest.

Ibrahima Konate joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window as the club’s only signing, but the teenage defender has only appeared in two games thus far.

From the outside, the £36 million spent to get the Frenchman to Liverpool may appear to be an odd approach, but the 22-year-old is only the latest illustration of Jurgen Klopp’s tried and proved method.

Fabinho did not make his first league start until October, and Andy Robertson did not become a regular until December after signing, with the immediate focus being on acclimating to the Reds’ style of play before developing into world-class players in their positions.

With praise from Klopp and his possible defensive teammates, it is evident that some inside Liverpool believe Konate is on his way to become a key player for the Reds in the long run.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Paul Gorst.

Manchester United could be dealing with a huge injury setback ahead of their match against Liverpool on Sunday, October 24.

On Sunday night, Raphael Varane was playing for France in the UEFA Nations League Final against Spain, but he was substituted in the 43rd minute after collapsing on the pitch and clutching his leg.

The news adds to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list of injury concerns, as his centre-back partner Harry Maguire’s return timeline is also uncertain.

Varane’s injury is yet unknown, and Maguire is now on the sidelines, so United may be without their first-choice defensive partnership when Jurgen Klopp’s side visits Old Trafford later this month.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Mark Wakefield.