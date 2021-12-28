As Liverpool receives a boost, Jurgen Klopp makes Fabinho’s decision.

Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their meeting against Chelsea on Sunday as Fabinho avoided a yellow card against Leicester City.

After testing positive for coronavirus in each of the Reds’ previous three matches, the Brazilian midfielder was recalled to the starting lineup to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Fabinho had four cautions coming into this encounter and was facing a ban for Sunday’s trip to Chelsea owing to ill-discipline.

The former Monaco man had previously been cautioned in games against Leeds United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Wolves this season, and was just one yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Any player who earns five bookings in the first 19 Premier League games of the season is required to sit out one match. This rule does not apply to the EFL Cup or FA Cup.

Fabinho, on the other hand, overcame his fears and played until the 64th minute of the game before being replaced by James Milner. He will now be available on Sunday.

As a result of Andy Robertson’s red card against Tottenham Hotspur, Jurgen Klopp’s side has already lost Andy Robertson ahead of this weekend’s meeting with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old was supposed to return from his three-match suspension at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, but Liverpool’s Boxing Day postponement means he won’t play again until January 16, when Brentford visits Anfield.