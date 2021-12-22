As Liverpool prepares for the January impact, the AFCON organizers issue a new announcement.

The Africa Cup of Nations is set to begin on January 9, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita have all reported for international duty.

There have been new suggestions that the 2022 edition of the coveted African championship may be postponed for a second time due of the ongoing Covid outbreak.

Originally scheduled for the summer of 2021, it was postponed until January 2022, though this was apparently jeopardized by the appearance of the Omicron variant.

The start date of January 9 has been confirmed following a meeting in Yaounde between the head of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, and the president of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

“CAF is advancing together with its partners and other stakeholders in the preparations for a successful hosting of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 starting on 09 January 2022,” the AFCON organizers stated in a statement today.

Motsepe had said earlier on Wednesday that he anticipated the competition will go ahead as planned.

He stated, ” “I’ll be here on January 7, and I’ll be watching football.

“On January 9, I’ll be there to watch Cameroon play Burkina Faso in the opening match. I’ll also be present when the prize is presented.” Keita has already been called up to Guinea’s national team for the tour, so he will most likely miss a lot of Reds games in January.

Salah and Mane are expected to be included in Egypt’s and Senegal’s squads, respectively.

Salah, according to new rumors out tonight, will be allowed to play against Chelsea on January 2 before rejoining his Egyptian teammates.

Jurgen Klopp, speaking about the Chelsea issue earlier this month, said: “[Whether Salah, Mane, and Keita will be available] is still up in the air. I’m an optimist, so I hope so, but nothing is written in stone, and we don’t have perfect control.” On February 7, the AFCON tournament will come to a close with the final.

In January, Liverpool’s representatives in Cameroon will miss league games against Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as an FA Cup encounter at. “The summary has come to an end.”