As Liverpool prepares for the Atletico Madrid circus, Luis Suarez may forget about his Anfield gesture.

I’m looking forward to playing Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and would love to beat them.

I have no patience for Diego Simeone’s behavior on the sidelines after witnessing us play them two seasons ago and again this season.

When I was manager of Tranmere Rovers, I was impassioned, but watching Simeone act is like watching a comedy show. There’s nothing wrong with being enthusiastic; I admire and admire managers like Jurgen.

Simeone, on the other hand, is a circus.

He won’t be able to rile up the Anfield crowd, which is a good thing. I sincerely hope that Atletico Madrid will strive to play a fair game, which they will not. They’ll use every trick in the book to gain a win, according to the management. I have no respect for some of their actions.

When I was a player in La Liga, I played against Atletico, and they’re a fantastic team with fantastic players who don’t need to pull those gimmicks. It’s anti-football, plain and simple. If you want to win the game, you should do it the right manner. I’m hoping for a good referee who can see right through it.

Klopp has no real midfield options, which is a concern going into this game. Atletico are capable of winning at Anfield, as they have already demonstrated, but we just cannot allow them to do so. It would be wonderful to eliminate them and allow one of the other teams to advance. Porto, like AC Milan, plays football the way it should be played.

We will win if we play our typical game. Thiago, with any luck, will be accessible as well.

It was good to see Adam Lallana enjoy such a warm welcome after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, but Luis Suarez will not get the same treatment on Wednesday night.

Suarez has shown no regard for Liverpool or anyone else, which is quite upsetting.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Lallana didn’t able to say his goodbyes to the supporters, but it was nice of the fans to show him some respect by lingering behind to applause him after the game.

