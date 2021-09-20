As Liverpool prepares for major changes, Jurgen Klopp must deal with Kaide Gordon’s choice.

With a hard-fought win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Liverpool kept their unblemished start to the season intact.

The Reds beat the Londoners 3-0 in the Premier League thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup third round meeting at Norwich City on Tuesday is the fourth of seven games in 22 days for the Reds.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Virgil van Dijk was ignored as Liverpool received a massive boost.

Liverpool will almost certainly make a number of changes for the trip to Carrow Road.

However, the number of players will be determined by who is fit and available.

Caoimhin Kelleher will almost certainly start in goal, with Alisson Becker likely getting the night off and Adrian relegated to the bench.

Nat Phillips is expected to start at centre-back, though it’s unclear with whom he’ll be paired. Joe Gomez appears to be the favorite as he gains playing time, but Ibrahima Konate could make a case after his weekend start.

Kostas Tsimikas could return to the left-back position, but Andy Robertson is ready to return after being rested against Palace.

Neco Williams would have been the first choice on the opposing wing if he hadn’t been injured, so Conor Bradley could have his first senior start.

Klopp is likely to be cautious with his midfield pick at Norwich due to Thiago’s injury.

If James Milner is able to make a second start in less than four days, a decision between Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in the defensive midfield role will have to be made.

Curtis Jones and Naby Keita, who impressed in cameo appearances from the bench over the weekend, as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who started at Norwich on the season’s first weekend, are all pushing for a starting spot.

A switch to a 4-2-3-1 system could boost the chances of all three players starting. Tyler Morton, a teen, might possibly be part of the matchday squad.

Takumi Minamino is one of the players who has waited patiently for his chance this season.

With Liverpool primed to completely, the Japanese will line up on the left.