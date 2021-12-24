As Liverpool photos emerge, Andy Robertson recounts how he got a black eye.

Andy Robertson, a Liverpool defender, has revealed the cause of his recent black eye on social media.

As part of his three-match suspension following his red card against Spurs last week, the left-back missed the Reds’ most recent Carabao Cup meeting against Leicester City.

In time for the first leg of Liverpool’s semi-final against Arsenal next month, Robertson is set to return to the first team fold.

However, it appeared that the Scotland international’s bad luck had continued when he was seen with a black eye during the team’s Friday training session.

Robertson, on the other hand, resorted to social media to clear up any confusion regarding the injuries.

The 27-year-old shared a screenshot of Tottenham defender Emerson Royal kicking him in the face.

“Anyone wondering about the blackeye!” he wrote on his Instagram story. This might be of assistance.”

The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match with Leeds has hampered Robertson’s preparations to return to the club.

Originally, the defender was expected to miss the match against Yorkshire, as well as league and cup matches against Leicester.

Robertson will miss Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea on January 2 as a result of the Premier League’s decision to postpone the Reds’ game on Boxing Day.

In a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, he was sent out when referee Paul Tierney controversially only booked Harry Kane for a seemingly reckless foul on Robertson, a decision that enraged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

After the game, Robertson commented on social media, “I was raised up to take responsibility when you’ve done something wrong, and I have to confess my challenge was poor and miscalculated.”

“It’s probably better if I don’t say anything further about the game other than how proud I am of the rest of the team.”