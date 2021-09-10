As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes a midfield admission, Trent Alexander-new Arnold’s role is explained.

“Why would you make the finest right-back in the world a midfielder?” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questioned England’s treatment of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the Three Lions’ World Cup qualifier against Andorra at Wembley last Sunday, Alexander-Arnold started on the right side of a midfield three.

However, it was only after England manager Gareth Southgate converted the Reds man to a right wing-back spot that he began to flourish in the second half, scoring the game’s last goal in a 4-0 victory.

And Klopp is perplexed by people who believe Alexander-Arnold has to be more influential upfield, despite the fact that he has made a modest change in his Liverpool game.

‘Nobody cares,’ Jurgen Klopp said after Liverpool’s ban on the Brazilian Football Association.

“If you watch our games, you will notice that Trent’s position has already shifted,” the Reds manager explained. “Not in every game, but in the ones when it’s conceivable, his position has already shifted.”

“Therefore, there is no need to convert him to a midfielder right now. It’s a little bit of a shame that we’re still talking about football in 2021. Players can be found almost anywhere, and especially good players can be found almost anywhere.

“True, Trent isn’t used much on the left wing, but he was already all over the pitch on the right wing.

“In this game, in a game where England is so dominant, or where we are so dominant that Trent could play in midfield, I’d rather he was the six than the eight in this situation.

“It’s feasible, but why would you make the world’s finest right-back a midfielder? I’m not sure what you’re talking about.”

“(It’s) as if the right-back position isn’t as vital as the others,” Klopp added. People that say that, I’m not sure how you could believe it.

“Some believe he would be more important if he played 10 yards further up the pitch.

“It’s difficult to be more impactful than Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last, I don’t know, how many years he’s played for me. It would necessitate a thorough examination.” “The summary comes to an end.”