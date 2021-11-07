As Liverpool looks to repeat history, what Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can do more.

Liverpool has the potential to humiliate struggling teams to the point where they believe their manager should be fired.

Kopites were ecstatic when their team beat Manchester United and Everton to end the reigns of Jose Mourinho and Marco Silva, respectively, and when Andre Villas-Boas’ Tottenham stint came to an end with a 5-0 thrashing at White Hart Lane in 2013.

But, as the Reds attempt to rekindle their title campaign after a dismal stalemate with Brighton last weekend, they could look to a game that happened four years ago this week for inspiration.

Jurgen Klopp’s team defeated West Ham United 4-1 in the match that will be played on Sunday, and it was Slaven Bilic’s farewell game in charge of the Hammers.

His successor, David Moyes, was only in charge for six months, but he has now returned to the club for a second stint and is doing an excellent job. Regardless of the outcome of his team’s match against Liverpool, he will retain his position.

And, with West Ham sitting atop the Premier League table, it appears doubtful that the Reds will repeat their high-scoring victory from last season.

However, there are some facets of their performance on that day that they can attempt to replicate as they aim to return to east London with three points for the fifth time in their last six visits.

The match was memorable because it was the first time Sadio Mane helped Mohamed Salah on a goal. In reality, the two combined for Liverpool’s first and fourth goals.

The first goal came on a counter attack, which Klopp’s side has only scored once in the league this season. Even then, it was for the fifth goal at Old Trafford, which, while certainly a magnificent moment, had little bearing on the game’s outcome.

