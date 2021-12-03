As Liverpool investigate a defensive move, Jurgen Klopp considers switching Thiago Alcantara.

With a spectacular triumph over Everton on Wednesday night, Liverpool maintained their Premier League title bid.

The Reds cruised to a 4-1 victory at Goodison Park, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice and Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also scoring.

When Liverpool travels to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, they will be looking for their fifth consecutive win.

And now we take a look ahead to see what Jurgen Klopp might do when his squad returns to action.

Because Liverpool has a busy schedule between now and the New Year, rotation is likely to be a common occurrence in the coming weeks.

With the Reds having long qualified as group champions, the upcoming Champions League match against AC Milan on Tuesday seemed ripe for change.

However, Klopp has always stated that the turnaround from Wednesday to Saturday is particularly difficult to manage, implying that the starting lineup at Molineux would be changed.

Alisson Becker will keep his place in goal, and Neco Williams will almost certainly have to wait until the San Siro to beat Trent Alexander-Arnold to the right-back spot.

Andy Robertson has reasserted his supremacy in the position, as has Kostas Tsimikas at left-back.

Ibrahima Konate, however, might challenge Joel Matip for a starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back, with Nat Phillips another option. Joe Gomez returned to training this week following a calf injury, but a start could be premature.

The midfield may see more rotation than the rest of the team.

In the last two games, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Jordan Henderson have all impressed when starting together.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is keeping an eye on Thiago’s minutes and may sideline him following four consecutive starts in less than a fortnight.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is vying for a starting spot, but with James Milner suspended for the Milan game, the veteran is sure to get some playing time at Molineux.

While Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are still out, Naby Keita has returned to training following a hamstring injury.

There appears to be little reason to change the attacking line with Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane in such excellent form.

