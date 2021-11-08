As Liverpool icon Michail Antonio explains the West Ham shirt, Joel Matip rages.

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League were harmed when they were defeated by high-flying West Ham United.

The Reds were defeated 3-2 in London on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute Divock Origi.

The result means Jurgen Klopp’s side will go into the international break with only one point from their last two league games, falling short of setting a new club record of 26 games undefeated.

During the 90 minutes at the London Stadium, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

Anyone who follows the No Context Joel Matip social media account is well aware of the Liverpool centre-distinct back’s demeanor.

Nobody does ‘flailing arms in indignation’ better as the Cameroonian.

Matip was at it again near the end of the Reds’ defeat when, after being too strong for Michail Antonio, he flapped violently in the direction of the prone West Ham striker, pleading with him to get back on his feet.

Matip then wandered away, leaving Antonio befuddled. Joel, you should never change.

West Ham is currently a popular destination for Czech football fans thanks to the success of Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal.

Soucek made a beeline for a Czech supporter watching from the front of one of the stands following the Hammers’ victory.

It happened to be Vladimir Smicer, Liverpool’s Champions League final goalscorer and winner, who subsequently wrote on Instagram: “Of course, I am disappointed that LFC has lost today. Tomas procured my match tickets and presented my son with a jersey following the game. It’s not all about the score in football!” That’s OK, Vladi.

Craig Pawson, the referee, had an intriguing afternoon.

Both he and VAR Stuart Attwell enraged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp with their decisions on a possible red card for Aaron Cresswell and the first West Ham goal where Alisson Becker was claimed to have been fouled.

And as the teams walked off the field at halftime, Alexander-Arnold and Pawson had a candid conversation.

Perhaps it was when the right-back was kicked in the face while attempting a volley at goal. But the fact that it might have been about any of a number of situations says a lot.

