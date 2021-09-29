As Liverpool gains a Champions League omen, Jurgen Klopp admits Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured.

It has been revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss time due to a groin problem.

On Tuesday night, the 22-year-old did not travel to Portugal to face Porto in the Reds’ second Champions League group stage match.

With Alexander-Arnold a serious doubt for Sunday’s Premier League match against Manchester City, James Milner deputized at right-back for the second time this season, and he may be obliged to do so again.

He could possibly be ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers next month against Andorra and Hungary.

Ian Doyle has the whole story, which you can read here.

Liverpool would want to play every Champions League game at the Estadio do Dragao after their 5-1 triumph against Porto on Tuesday night.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all scored as the Reds increased their lead at the top of group B, similar to last season.

During Klopp’s time in Portugal, the team has gone 14-2 in three games, with the last two outings in 2018 and 2019 both culminating in a final appearance in Europe’s premier championship.

It was only natural that the current Golden Boy of Anfield featured prominently on the day when the great striker’s passing was revealed by the club.

Mohamed Salah found the back of the net once more, scoring twice to record his eighth goal of the season across all competitions.

Paul Gorst’s full match verdict can be found here.